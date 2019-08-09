Free education will lead to confident women judges – Malema

Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for education to be free so young girls can become confident judges who stand up to those in power.

He was speaking during a Women’s Day event in the Northern Cape on Friday when he made the comments.

“Education must be free of charge so a girl child can be educated and become a confident judge tomorrow so we get rid of incompetent judges who are threatened by politicians that appear before them.”

He said the current stock of judges were “traumatized old people”.

“We want women judges that are not scared of male politicians and that are not threatened by male white Afrikaner lawyers before them. We want the judges that are going to say the judiciary must be independent and not be influenced by who is the president.”

Malema said that if judges didn’t properly do their jobs, he would take up arms.

“If judges judge according to who appears before them, they must know we will be left with no options but to take up arms because there is no neutrality in SA. The judges can save democracy of SA by not being biased. A biased judiciary will force us into the bush, and we don’t want to go into the bush.”

Malema said that he also wanted sanitary pads given to all women for free.

“We want sanitary pads given to women free of charge particularly in poor communities. Some say pads must go to girls in schools only. That is not correct, there are poor people not in school without sanitary pads. They too must get them free of charge.”

He said the packaging of the product should also be dignified.

“Because they are free must not be given in a transparent package. They too must be packaged properly. It must be dignified. Packaging in a cheaper way is disrespectful.”

