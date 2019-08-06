Politics 6.8.2019 11:11 am

Mthembu says ANC officials are dealing with CR17 campaign matters

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu is seen delivering a speech at the GCIS building where the Press Room is being renamed after Ronnie Mamoepa who passed away in 2017, 12 July 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The minister says the party is happy with how its officials are handling matters relating to Ramaphosa’s 2017 political campaign.

Minister in the Presidency and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Jackson Mthembu took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the party is happy with how its officials are dealing with matters relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign for the presidency of the party.

Mthembu had earlier announced that governing party members who were in the leadership of Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign for the ANC presidency would brief the media on Wednesday to provide clarity on the campaign.

However, in a subsequent tweet, Mthembu stated that the briefing had been cancelled following discussions with party officials.

This comes after emails were leaked to the media detailing correspondence in Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign.

The presidency has said the emails could have been obtained illegally and cast doubt on their authenticity, questioning their veracity and how they were obtained.

Weekend media reports claimed these were the emails Mkhwebane had relied upon to find Ramaphosa guilty of lying to parliament when claiming not to know about donations made to his campaign by state capture-linked firm Bosasa, or his son’s involvement.

Mthembu tweeted the media briefing on Wednesday would also provide clarity on the funding for Ramaphosa’s political campaign leading to the ANC Nasrec conference in 2017 where he beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the race for the presidency of the party.

“The briefing will remove any confusion regarding who was responsible for what,” Mthembu tweeted.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting, Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni)

