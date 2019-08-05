BLF calls on ANC to fire Ramaphosa after leaked emails

Black First Land First (BLF) has demanded that the ANC immediately suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa as head of state.

The party has called on the ANC to remove the president due to apparent “leaked emails” that allegedly show that Ramaphosa is “corrupt, compromised and conflicted”.

Over the weekend, a News24 report about Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign and the email trail associated with it suggested that Ramaphosa may have been more directly involved with soliciting donations than he admitted to in parliament.

However, he and his team have maintained that he was mostly kept at arm’s length and did not know the details of who actually ended up donating, and how much.

The BLF, a longtime Ramaphosa opponent, claims the president has been “bought” by “white monopoly capital” (WMC) which supposedly protects him and leaves no room for change in the lives of black people.

The party alleges the emails dubbed the #RamaphosaLeaks show (though without conclusive evidence as yet) that:

1. Ramaphosa lied to parliament and the nation.

2. Ramaphosa is corrupt.

3. Ramaphosa conspired with WMC to buy the presidency of the ANC in the December 2017 NASREC conference.

4. Ramaphosa is a captured president by “Stellenbosch and London”.

5. Ramaphosa has already given the country to his “handlers”.

6. Ramaphosa is protected by the “WMC media”.

7. Pravin Gordhan is central to the “conspiracy to buy the ANC conference with money from Stellenbosch and London”.

8. Ramaphosa is an illegitimate president.

“Right now no women or men of integrity have emerged from within the ANC with the moral rectitude to call for Ramaphosa to go. Even the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) people are silent.

“BLF is clear. Ramaphosa must go. He said he is fighting corruption, whilst being the most corrupt.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

