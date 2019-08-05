The ‘rogue unit’ were spies who had ‘f*kol understanding’ of tax – Tom Moyane

Former head of the tax service Tom Moyane has posted parts of a letter on Twitter seeking to dispel what he describes as a “repeated narrative” that he disbanded the illicit financial flows (IFF) unit after beginning his tenure as commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Some believe what Moyane calls the IFF, a unit led by Johann van Loggerenberg, was disbanded by Moyane, with Fin24 reporting that it was “one of several shut down under the now infamous business restructure model ordered by suspended tax chief Tom Moyane”.

However, the former Sars boss said he only disbanded the so-called rogue unit – which he said was completely separate – following the recommendations of the Sikhakhane panel.

In 2015, the panel issued a report declaring the establishment of the “rogue unit” unlawful. Moyane acted on the panel’s recommendations and disbanded the unit.

Mail & Guardian reports that the unit was established by Ivan Pillay and Pete Richer in 2007 and was later managed by Van Loggerenberg. It was reportedly meant to investigate high-risk tax and customs offences involving organised crime.

At the Nugent commission looking into the problems that befell Sars, former head of compliance at the revenue service Gene Ravele said the “rogue unit” was crucial in busting criminal activities.