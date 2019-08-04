SACP calls for unity against state capture and corruption – report

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has reportedly called on society to disregard their political affiliations and rise up against the “parasitic” capture of the state and corruption.

The call was made by the Communist Party’s secretary-general Blade Nzimande during its 98th-anniversary celebration in Ermelo on Sunday, News24 reports.

Nzimande reportedly blamed state capture for the difficulties the country is facing currently.

Nzimande said public servants who stand up to corruption, in particular in local government, should be supported as they faced persecution.

“We are going all out to organise all South Africans who want peace to come together to come and defend this democracy against theft and corruption,” Nzimande was quoted as saying.

The SACP secretary general reportedly said his party would inform Cosatu and the governing ANC of its meetings on how to tackle corruption, however, permission would not be sought from these alliance partners on the matter.

Nzimande reportedly called on members of the SACP to join the governing party “if it means saving the ANC from itself” and counter-revolutionaries from within.

