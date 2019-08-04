One male Gauteng MEC could be axed to make way for a woman

One of three men in Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s cabinet could soon find themselves out of a job after the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) leadership had decided earlier this year to adhere to the party’s resolution for a 60-40 gender parity in the party’s representation.

According to City Press, Jacob Mamabole (public transport and road infrastructure MEC), Kgosientso Ramokgopa (agriculture and environment MEC) and Bandile Masuku (health MEC) are in line for the big chop.

The aforementioned gender parity party resolution takes precedence is provinces where the Premier is male, as is the case with Makhura leading Gauteng.

Currently, Gauteng has 10 MECs – five male and five female.

Makhura applied for special permission to sanction the make-up of his cabinet which he was granted but this decision was reversed when the party’s women’s league raised an objection to this.

The women’s league does not have a particular candidate in mind, however.

