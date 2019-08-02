Backers of eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede criticise the SACP – report

The backers of criminally-charged eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede have reportedly criticised the South African Communist Party (SACP) following the African National Congress (ANC) tripartite alliance’s call for the mayor’s removal within two weeks.

IOL reported that the SACP had called for Gumede’s removal, saying a failure to do so would result in the mayor’s party, the ANC, facing the wrath of the community which the Communist Party would mobilise.

Mzomuhle Dube, whom EWN reported is a staunch supporter of the mayor, reportedly said the SACP added no value to the alliance and that the party had no right to make comments about Gumede.

It was reported that Dube made the comments ahead of the ANC KZN’s provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting where the mayor’s fate is expected to be discussed.

Dube was quoted as saying that the SACP does not exist in eThekwini, with their last march managing to mobilise 15 people, so the Communist Party’s threat of the ANC facing the wrath of the community was questionable.

Gumede is currently out on R50,000 bail after being charged in mid-May for her alleged part in tender fraud relating to a R208 million Durban Solid Waste contract from 2016.

She was subsequently placed on leave by the provincial ANC following a public outcry. Gumede is due back at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court next week Friday.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

