ANC NEC disbands the Western Cape PEC

The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has disbanded the party’s Western Cape provincial executive committee (PEC).

In a statement on Friday, the governing party said it resolved to disband the Western Cape PEC at its regular session held from July 26 to 29 at St Georges Hotel, Tshwane.

The NEC said the Western Cape ANC PEC’s mandated had already ended.

It further expressed concern on the functioning of the PEC in the Western Cape “whose growing internal disintegration turn to play itself out in the public, making it difficult for the PEC to discharge its duties”. “The ANC will send its Western Cape NEC deployees to the province to engage with our structures as part of organizational building and renewal. “A provincial interim committee will be established in accordance with the ANC constitution. The immediate task of the provincial interim committee is to implement the process of renewal and rebuilding in the province and to prepare the province towards an elective provincial conference. “The ANC efforts to reclaim the Western Cape remains firmly on course.” (Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

