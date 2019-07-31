ANC condemns Holomisa labelling Duarte a ‘tea girl’

The ANC has condemned the manner in which the United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has allegedly referred to the ANC’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte.

In a statement, the ANC said Holomisa calling Duarte a “tea girl” was a blatant attempt to belittle women.

“This blatant contempt for and belittling of women has no place in a non-sexist and democratic society which frowns upon misogyny and all its manifestations. We must isolate and reject all those who derive pleasure from abusing and undermining women.”

The party called on all progressive men in the UDM to distance themselves from Holomisa’s “misogynistic tendencies”.

“He must be condemned by all South Africans who are committed to uprooting the demon of sexism and the oppression of women from our society.

“Comrade Jessie is a solid cadre of our movement who has earned her stripes in the trenches. Her decades of sacrifice and contribution to the struggle for liberation and the reconstruction and development of our country cannot be reduced nor erased by a sexist label. This is a huge insult to Cde Jessie, the women of the congress movement and South African women in general.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.