Mabuza meets with the Moral Regeneration Movement Board

Led by the desire to strengthen and promote social cohesion initiatives to foster nation-building, Deputy President David Mabuza attended the inaugural meeting with the Moral Regeneration Movement Board for the sixth administration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Flanked by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and other senior government officials, Mabuza met with Father Simangaliso Mkhatshwa, Dr Nomvula Mtetwa, Prof. Paulus Zulu, Bessie Tugwana, Selaelo Nkube, and Nkosikazi Nosandi Mhlauli.

According to a statement issued by the presidency, the meeting considered a wide range of issues relating to the review of the structures and programmes of the Moral Regeneration Movement.

“The meeting also received a report of a number of initiatives that are aimed at broadening the scope and activities of the Moral Regeneration Movement,” added the presidency.

Upon being appointed deputy president, Mabuza was delegated by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to lead government efforts and initiatives aimed at fostering social cohesion and nation-building, including being the patron of the Moral Regeneration Movement.

As part of his duties, Mabuza has assigned Mthethwa to work with the secretariat of the board in ensuring that all initiatives presented at the meeting were fully implemented, including bringing all stakeholders on board.

Following the meeting, Mabuza reiterated the need to strengthen collaboration between government, business, and civil society to ensure adequate support for programmes led by the Moral Regeneration Movement.

He also emphasised the need to urgently develop practical outreach programmes to foster dialogue and roll-out of the Charter of Good Values at all levels of the social fabric, such as in schools, churches, and government structures including within the business community.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

