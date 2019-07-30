No high temperatures during NEC meeting – Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has tabled the outcome of a four-day-long ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that ended on Monday in Irene Centurion, where party heads deliberated on issues the party faced, which included a way forward on party member Derek Hanekom, who admitted meeting with the EFF to discuss ousting former president Jacob Zuma.

Magashule started the briefing by noting recent reports of a huge spike in the unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2019. Statistics South Africa announced on Tuesday that South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 29% from 27.6% in the first three months of this year.

On the issue of the Reserve Bank, Magashule said the NEC had resolved that the sovereignty of the institution be returned to the people of South Africa.

The NEC reportedly praised the R59 billion bailout that will be provided to Eskom, as recently announced by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as part of the Appropriations Bill, which was adopted in parliament.

Magashule said the NEC hoped the issue of e-tolls would be resolved amicably and affirmed the ANC’s support of the office of the public protector.

On the matter of Derek Hanekom, Magashule said the matter had been referred to party officials to look into. When asked why the ANC chose to refer the matter as opposed to dealing with the matter immediately, Magashule said the media must not be allowed to set the agenda of the ANC.

“There is a need to deal decisively with the issue.

“The ANC discussed youth, unemployment, [and] gender-based violence. There were no high temperatures in the ANC. We want to focus on unity. We have referred this matter to officials for processing.”

He cautioned the media not to misrepresent ANC matters.

All ANC members are expected to provide the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture with all requested responses, Magashule said.

The NEC called on all members to maintain discipline, in order to build a non-sexist, non discriminatory and better South Africa, committed to “put shoulder to the will in the spirit of ‘thuma mina’ (send me)”.

The party resolved to disband the ANC youth league and appoint a task team to organize “a successful congress” by no later than February 2020. In the national youth task team Thandi Mahambehlala will be the convener with Sibongile Besani as the coordinator. The list of those appointed to the task team includes Malusi Gigaba, Collen Maine, Thandi Moroko, Desmond Moela and Nomvula Mokonyane, among others.

The NEC will dissolve the North West PEC and will appoint an interim North West provincial interim committee to rebuild structures.

On Sdumo Dlamini, who was recently admitted to hospital, the ANC said he was in a serious condition and wished him well. The party hoped the cause of his illness was not poisoning, as alleged in reports.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

