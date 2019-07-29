EFF has list of more ANC MPs like Hanekom who wanted Zuma out

While President Cyril Ramaphosa may have reeled in political infighting within the ANC at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting over the weekend, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) maintain they may have extra ammunition against the ANC which could result in more divisions within the party.

The EFF claims to be in possession of a list which could implicate more officials as having sided with the red berets against Zuma.

The ANC NEC met at the weekend to deliberate on the ANC Youth League’s request to be disbanded. They also discussed a way forward over member Derek Hanekom, who admitted to meeting with the EFF last year to discuss the removal of Zuma.

The NEC meeting continues on Monday, the last day the youth league said they would allow the ANC’s heads to table a way forward on their status before they take the matter to the courts.

In a City Press report, EFF treasurer-general Leigh-Ann Mathys said the party was in possession of the list of more names of ANC leaders who had approached the EFF for assistance in an attempt to oust Zuma in 2017.

Speaking on the sidelines at KaNyamazane stadium during the EFF’s sixth birthday rally on Saturday, Mathys maintained the party had the list but declined to say when, or if, the party would reveal the names on it.

She went on to highlight that the party would put heads together on what to do with the potentially explosive information. This after EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, who met with Hanekom, also confirmed there were more ANC members whose desire to see Zuma out of office led to meetings with the red berets.

Pallo Jordan and other ANC veterans have written an open letter to the party, expressing their support for Hanekom.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.