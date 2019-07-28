Further divisions sowed in ANC NEC meeting over Hanekom

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom was undoubtedly a priority on the party’s weekend meeting agenda as members met in Pretoria from Friday to discuss issues in the country.

City Press has reported that so far, the issue discussed in the meeting caused further tension and divisions within the party.

Hanekom has become the centre of controversy after he admitted to meeting with the EFF to discuss the possibility of ousting then president Jacob Zuma through a motion of no confidence.

An apparent rift between two sides within the ANC emerged as a result – with some calling for Hanekom’s expulsion, while others maintain he has done nothing wrong.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is one of those within the party to have labelled Hanekom an “EFF sleeper” and a “wedge driver” in a scathing statement.

But the meeting wasn’t all bad, with President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly managing to quell tensions on issues such as land expropriation without compensation, and the contentious nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

Ramaphosa also reportedly took a firm stance on ANC members alleged to want to remove Ramaphosa at next year’s national general council (NGC).

Insiders told Sunday Times that although Ramaphosa seemed unfazed by allegations threats to push him out, he took a firm stance against those wanting to do so. They also said that the President is in fight mode.

Simmering factional tension between those who support former president Jacob Zuma as a victim of a conspiracy led by “white monopoly capital”, and those in support of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has prompted analysts to warn that internal wars within the party will have long-lasting negative effects on democratic institutions and the public.

Gordhan and Public Protector Mkhwebane continue to face off over the so-called Sars rogue unit report, which Gordhan has cited as having “improper motives”, and has vehemently denied any ‘rogue’ elements in the intelligence unit.

Mkhwebane has also gone after Ramaphosa, and found there was prima facie evidence that money laundering could have taken place with the R500,000 donation from Bosasa to his CR17 election campaign, and that the money was transferred to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation account, from where it was also transferred to other beneficiaries.

She found that the money went through several intermediaries, instead of going straight to the CR17 campaign.

The President hit back at Mkhwebane, presenting a flawed argument that Mkhwebane had no business probing his CR17 campaign and making findings, as her powers are limited to issues concerning public administration and the improper exercise of public or statutory powers, and that the campaign and its fund-raising operations did not concern the public.

A paper discussing internal election campaigns may also reportedly be in the works.

Another topic expected to be discussed is disbanding the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) NEC.

Groups from various provinces, calling themselves the “Revive ANCYL Movement”, have vowed to have the league structures dissolved and new task teams appointed.

The ANCYL submitted a memorandum for its disbandment on Friday, with party spokesperson Pule Mabe confirming that the National Working Committee had received and filed the memorandum, with a recommendation to the NEC on how the league would be structured going forward.

The ANC’s decisions made at the meeting will be communicated on Tuesday, Mabe said.

Additional reporting by Gopolang Moloko

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

