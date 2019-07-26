More challenges for ANC NEC as Youth League demands disbandment

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) flooded the streets of Centurion today, heading towards the St George’s Hotel in Irene to submit a memorandum for its disbandment. League members camped outside the venue, where the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) was meeting to discuss some of the apparent friction between members.

ANCYL in their demands warned the NEC that should they not disband the league or give adequate feedback by Monday, they would be heading to the South Gauteng High Court as an alternative, due to its close proximity to Luthuli House.

Their memorandum was received and party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the National Working Committee, who confirmed receiving the memorandum had filed it, with a recommendation to the NEC on how the league would be structured going forward.

ANCYL has proposed that the league be disbanded and a task team be formulated as an alternative.

Mabe said the NEC would provide clarity on the matter after their meeting.

The ANC’s meeting on Friday is expected to sift through the Youth League’s demands alongside controversy surrounding ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom, who has been accused of betraying the the ANC’s confidence. The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association wants nothing less than suspension for Hanekom for admitting to meeting with the EFF on ousting then president Jacob Zuma.

