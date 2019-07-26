Malema’s plan to divide ANC members succeeds

EFF leader Julius Malema’s plan to drive a wedge between ANC members has succeeded, with senior party leaders at each other’s throats.

The Zuma camp has come down hard on former minister Derek Hanekom, with Jacob Zuma calling him an apartheid spy.

In a Twitter message yesterday, Zuma added Hanekom to the list of people he has named as “apartheid spies”.

Zuma tweeted: “I’m not surprised by @Julius_S_Malema revelations regarding @Derek_ Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent.”

Zuma’s followers called on the ANC to act against Hanekom, who has confirmed Malema’s statement that he conspired with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in parliament to oust Zuma via a motion of no confidence.

Hanekom said he held several meetings with EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee to discuss this.

Malema alleged Hanekom and SACP deputy secretary-general Solly Mapaila participated in a plot to oust Zuma. He said Hanekom gave the EFF a list of ANC MPs who were going to vote in favour of the EFF-sponsored motion.

Zuma survived the motion after the ANC MPs changed their minds when the party threatened them with disciplinary action.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said their anti-Zuma stance was no secret and the party had adopted a decision to openly call for Zuma to resign, or be recalled. He said the party assigned Mapaila to lead the implementation of the decision.

But ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule blasted Hanekom.

He said: “This charlatan is making his mark through his ownership of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. Hanekom does not have the capacity to form a new party, but he has shown remarkable agility in efforts to divide the ANC. The EFF has sleepers in the ANC proactively ensuring divisions in the ANC are deepened.”

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association demanded Hanekom be expelled from the ANC immediately for “despicable and treacherous behaviour”.

