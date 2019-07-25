We assigned Mapaila to oversee Zuma’s removal – SACP

While the ANC was seemingly shocked by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s recent revelations about its national executive committee (NEC) member and former tourism minister Derek Hanekom, the South African Communist Party is patting its first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila on the back for a job well done.

Malema revealed on Tuesday that the EFF had worked with Mapaila and Hanekom to remove former president Jacob Zuma.

The SACP, however, said Mapaila’s actions were expected after it had mandated him to oversee Zuma’s fall.

“As a matter of historical fact it is public knowledge that the SACP adopted a decision openly calling on former president Jacob Zuma to resign or be recalled if he did not resign, and finally to be removed from office through a motion of no confidence if he still did not resign after being recalled.

“To this end the SACP, with its first deputy general secretary Cde Solly Mapaila assigned to lead the implementation on a full-time basis, openly campaigned, calling on all South Africans from all walks of life to unite and rally behind the decision.

“Finally, the motion of no confidence that the ANC announced it was going to vote in favour of if Zuma did not resign in February 2018 was not moved by the ANC but first by the EFF. The SACP fully supported the decisive ultimate move by the ANC, and does not regret doing so openly in line with our human and political rights as enshrined in our country’s Constitution,” it said in a statement.

The SACP said openly calling for Zuma’s removal was “principled” and not a hidden conspiracy.

The same cannot be said about Hanekom, however, after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule issued a statement calling for action against Hanekom.

When the party called for an open vote, Hanekom and others put pressure on the speaker to grant the EFF the request for a secret ballot, said Magashule.

“The agenda of the EFF by their own admission as an opposition party is to displace the ANC, they work fearlessly to divide the ANC and have a number of sleepers in the ANC proactively ensuring that divisions in the ANC are deepened,” the statement reads.

“The ANC is working to unite its members and in our midst is Derek Hanekom – a wedge driver and on a mission to divide the ANC. Indeed this charlatan is making his mark through his ownership of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. Hanekom does not have the capacity to form a new political party, but he has shown remarkable agility in his efforts to divide the ANC.

“Well we say to him and other EFF sleepers in the ANC, this only makes the members of the NEC, PEC REC and branches more determined to unite the ANC and deliver services to the people of South Africa,” the statement concluded.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

