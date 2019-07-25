Magashule lashes out at ‘EFF sleeper’ Hanekom for ‘dividing the ANC’

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule issued a scathing late-night statement, calling for action against Derek Hanekom following reports that the ANC stalwart member had met with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to discuss “ways to oust” former president Jacob Zuma.

“The African National Congress is dismayed by its national executive committee member Derek Hanekom’s confession that he did have several meetings with the opposition EFF to indicate that he and other ANC MPs would support the EFF vote of no confidence last February against former president Jacob Zuma,” the statement reads.

“Hanekom had full access to air his acerbic views in the NEC of the ANC, he did so ad nauseum. He always spoke in an even, practised voice, linking all the bad publicity that the ANC has had to the accusations against former President Zuma.

“The ANC called for an open vote and it is Hanekom and others who put pressure on the speaker to accede to the demand by the EFF for a secret ballot.

“The agenda of the EFF by their own admission as an opposition party is to displace the ANC, they work fearlessly to divide the ANC and have a number of sleepers in the ANC proactively ensuring that divisions in the ANC are deepened.

“The ANC is working to unite its members and in our midst is Derek Hanekom – a wedge driver and on a mission to divide the ANC. Indeed this charlatan is making his mark through his ownership of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. Hanekom does not have the capacity to form a new political party, but he has shown remarkable agility in his efforts to divide the ANC.

“Well we say to him and other EFF sleepers in the ANC, this only makes the members of the NEC, PEC REC and branches more determined to unite the ANC and deliver services to the people of South Africa.

“We will ride this storm of accusations, and counter-accusations.

“We will unite behind the leadership of President Ramaphosa and all ANC members of good faith and defeat the nefarious negative actions of Hanekom,” the statement concludes.

Hanekom himself confirmed he had met with the EFF to discuss Zuma’s removal on SAFM, but subsequently downplayed the revelation, saying it had mostly been informal and that he had merely had coffee with Gardee.

“People of different parties have coffee with each other all the time. He is making something big out of nothing,” Hanekom said.

He has also denied Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s allegation that Hanekom provided him with a list of ANC MPs who would vote with the EFF and against Zuma in the vote of no confidence that was planned prior to him stepping down as president.

Outside the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday, where the EFF and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane were attempting to stop Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan interdicting the recent report finding he had violated the constitution, Malema made this allegation, also claiming that the SA Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila worked with himself and Hanekom to oust Zuma.

Hanekom told 702 the allegation regarding the list was not true, saying it was the EFF’s general secretary, Godrich Gardee, who gave him his own estimate of how many ANC members would support a motion of no confidence in the former president.

Malema also claimed that Hanekom was planning to create a rival political party to the ANC if the plans to remove Zuma failed, something the ANC stalwart has not yet confirmed.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

