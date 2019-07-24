Msimanga is ‘desperately seeking attention’ at the expense of MEC Maile, says Gauteng ANC

Spokesperson for Gauteng human settlements MEC Legogang Maile, Castro Ngobese, has hit back at claims from Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng caucus leader Solly Msimanga that Maile did not cooperate and failed to answer questions at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) inquiry into the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP), which has seen the MEC accused of involvement in the misappropriation of R1.3 billion by opposition parties.

“Firstly he was not at the inquiry, typical of him, he is behaving like a true populist. MEC Maile responded to all the questions that were directed to him, he even provided the panel with written responses,” Ngobese said.

“Msimanga is desperately seeking attention at the expense of the MEC. Our priority right now is to address the pressing challenges faced by our people, through the provision of decent houses.”

Msimanga’s accusations, contained in a statement released earlier on Wednesday, appear to be based on media reports in The Citizen as well as multiple other publications, that Maile clashed with SAHRC panel chairperson Buang Jones, refusing to apologise or withdraw his statement that some of the questions asked at the inquiry were “irrelevant and uninformed”.

Maile had, however, not refused to answer questions at the briefing, although he did have problems with the questions he had asked.

Maile had told the inquiry that the ARP had implemented eight housing projects in Alexandra producing a total of 14,000 accommodation units.

He then became irritated during questioning when pressed for a breakdown of how more than R1.3 billion had been spent since the ARP’s inception in 2001.

Other ARP projects undertaken included the upgrading of bulk infrastructure and building a new water reservoir in Linbro Park and linking it to Alexandra via a new supply line, according to Maile.

He has, however, been accused of corruption in connection with the ARP by both the DA and the EFF, alongside his brother, Mike, and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Msimanga “challenged” the MEC to come clean regarding what happened to the R1.3 billion allocated for the project, and Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has clashed with Maile on Twitter over accusations that he was involved in the misappropriation of ARP funds.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has backed the DA in its claims that Maile, as well as his brother and Mashatile, are guilty of this, leading to the MEC laying charges of crimen injuria against EFF Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego for making this claim, indicating that the other two would do the same.

(Additional reporting, Gcina Ntsaluba and Anastasi Mokgobu)

