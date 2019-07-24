Derek Hanekom admits he met with EFF to plot removal of Zuma – report

ANC national executive committee member and former tourism minister Derek Hanekom has reportedly confirmed that he met with EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee several times to discuss “ways to oust” the then president, Jacob Zuma, according to SABC News.

Talk radio station SAfm has broadcasted the news as well as confirming it on social media.

ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom has confirmed that there were several meetings between him and the EFF Secretary General and MP Godrich Gardee, to discuss ways to oust former president Jacob Zuma.#sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) July 24, 2019

Hanekom was removed from the executive by Zuma in one of Zuma’s last of many cabinet reshuffles. The former minister had been increasingly outspoken in his opposition to Zuma and is known to be a strong supporter of Cyril Ramaphosa’s rise to power.

EFF leader Julius Malema revealed outside the high court on Tuesday that the EFF had worked with the SA Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila and Hanekom to remove Zuma.

“Hanekom gave us the list of the ANC MPs who were going to vote with us in the vote of no confidence against Jacob Zuma,” Malema alleged. “Hanekom was preparing for formation of a new party if [Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma] won.”

Malema alleged that he had recordings to prove that Hanekom was part of plans to create a breakaway party if Ramaphosa did not win.

Prior to his confirmation to the SABC, Hanekom had not previously responded to Malema’s allegations, though he is quite active on Twitter himself.

Although the EFF and Hanekom may have worked together in such a project against a mutual foe, they have since fallen out, with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Tuesday calling Hanekom “self serving” in a tweet and taking exception to Hanekom referring to the EFF as “fascists”.

He said Hanekom had in the past been “harassing EFF leadership with calls giving names of the EFF MPs who were going to vote with the opposition to remove Zuma, and said they will form a new party with NDZ won NASREC. Now he calls the EFF Fascists?! Go on!!!”

Yes. This is the self serving @Derek_Hanekom who kept on harassing EFF leadership with calls giving names of the EFF MPs who were going to vote with the opposition to remove Zuma, and said they will form a new party with NDZ won NASREC. Now he calls the EFF Fascists?! Go on!!! pic.twitter.com/Jd2UQzbC28 — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 23, 2019

In 2017, Zuma narrowly survived a final vote of no confidence against him in parliament, which was the first ever to be held by secret ballot. Some ANC members, such as Hanekom, made no secret of the fact that they wanted to vote Zuma out.

In August of that year, of 384 total votes cast there were 177 yes votes, 198 no votes and nine abstentions, with the difference being a mere 11 votes. Several ANC MPs must have voted against Zuma.

At least 18 of the ruling party’s members voted with the opposition, who had taken pains to portray their motion as an attempt to dislodge a weak and unpopular president, not an assault on the ruling ANC. The opposition calculated that there were possibly as many as 40 or more ANC MPs who supported the motion as Zuma survived his eighth no-confidence motion in eight years after weeks of protest and even Constitutional Court action in an effort to depose him.

The result flew in the face of a promise from EFF leader Julius Malema, who had assured South Africa that Zuma would be removed if the vote was by secret ballot.

He claimed prior to the vote that he had 60 ANC MPs’ support against Zuma, which turned out to be an overestimation.

The reaction to the news from SAfm News has divided social media, with some saying that if it is true he should be sanctioned by the party for going against the chief whip’s instructions, with still others calling it “treason” and even repeating allegations that Hanekom had been a “spy” infiltrator against the ANC. However, this appears to be a confusion of the fact that Hanekom had worked as a spy, but against the apartheid regime, for which he was jailed by the apartheid regime.

Andile, did someone hit YOU on the head with a jug? ????????‍♀️ According to this, @Derek_Hanekom and his wife spied FOR the ANC, not on it! https://t.co/GXwBWr0kA0 — Melanie Webb (@MelanieWebbSA) July 24, 2019

Many, however, also said Hanekom had been within his rights to make political moves against Zuma if he believed it was in the interests of the ANC and the country.

He was not a chief whip of his party, was a minister and chair of disciplinary committee . He never hide the fact that he want Zuma out. He even raised that issue of a vote of no confidence in ANC NEC. — mxolisi yase (@MxolisiY) July 24, 2019

@Julius_S_Malema was expelled for calling for regime change in Botswana @Derek_Hanekom wanted regime change in SA within his own Party Nothing will happen to him — #VoteEFF (@SibulisoMathayi) July 24, 2019

Where is the integrity committee of the ANC ????????‍♀️ Derek Hanekom should be expelled. — Nomfundo Khanyile (@NTKhanyile) July 24, 2019

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

