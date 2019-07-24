Msimanga slams Maile for ‘failing to cooperate’ with SAHRC’s Alex Renewal probe

In a statement, former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga – now the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Gauteng caucus leader – reacts to allegations that Gauteng MEC for human settlements Lebogang Maile failed to cooperate with an inquiry held by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) into the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).

The allegations were covered in the media on Tuesday, with The Citizen among a variety of publications that reported that Maile clashed with SAHRC panel chairperson Buang Jones, refusing to apologise or withdraw his statement that some of the questions asked at the inquiry were “irrelevant and uninformed”.

“It is alleged that MEC Maile refused to answer all the questions” at the inquiry, the statement says.

“It is unethical for MEC Maile to undermine a Chapter 9 Institution, despite having taken an oath of office to abide by the constitution. MEC Maile’s reaction clearly indicates that he cares little about the challenges faced by the Alexandra residents as a result of the failed ARP.

“The ARP was meant to improve the lives of Alexandra residents by building dignified housing and schools, developing roads, improving sanitation and service delivery. There is nothing to show for the R1.3 billion spent on ARP.

“Alexandra remains the worst overcrowded township with a high number of illegal structures and the mushrooming of illegal shacks. The residents are in desperate need of dignified housing.

“People of Alexandra have the right to know what happened to their money,” Msimanga said.

Msimanga, who was the DA’s candidate for Gauteng premier, losing to the ANC’s David Makhura after the governing party managed a victory that saw them only narrowly exceed the 50% mark in the province, said the “SAHRC is the only hope for Alexandra residents to get answers on what happened to their money,” adding that the commission “plays a critical role in this country in promoting and protecting the rights of every South African”.

“Last month, I personally challenged MEC Maile to conduct an oversight where he hosts public representatives, the SAHCR, and Alexandra residents on a walkabout of the areas where he alleges the money was spent. I gave the MEC 48 hours to rise to this challenge and add credibility to his words by conducting the oversight but he has not yet responded to my call,” Msimanga said.

“If MEC Maile has nothing to hide with regards to the role he played in ARP, why is he failing to cooperate with the SAHRC and to rise to my challenge?”

When approached by The Citizen, Maile’s spokesperson Castro Ngobese indicated that he had not yet read the statement, which he has now been sent. He will respond to its allegations in due course, and we will publish his comment once it has been received.

The ARP has been the source of an ongoing dispute between the DA and the ANC, and in particular Maile, as well as his brother Mike Maile and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

As well as Msimanga’s “challenge” for the MEC to come clean regarding what happened to the R1.3 billion allocated for the project, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has clashed with Maile on Twitter over accusations that he was involved in the misappropriation of ARP funds.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has backed the DA in its claims that the Maile, as well as his brother and Mashatile, are guilty of this, leading to the MEC laying charges of crimen injuria against EFF Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego for making this claim, indicating that the other two would do the same.

