Prominent NFP leader ditches party for EFF – report

A former prominent leader of the National Freedom Party (NFP) reportedly chose to not renew her party membership, but rather to join the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Isolezwe reports that the said leader, Happy Khuzwayo, is a former member of the KZN Legislature and was the leader of the young women’s branch of the NFP.

It was reported that Khuzwayo left the NFP after seeing that the future is uncertain for the party, considering that some of its leaders are pulling in different directions.

Khuzwayo told the publication that she opted to not renew her membership after seeing that quarrels within the party are continuing.

She said the NFP provincial leadership does not want to adhere to recommendations made by the temporary committee in the upper echelons of the party.

Khuzwayo said since 2014 no commendable work had been done that is why she chose to leave the NFP.

She said she had given consideration to which party she would join and decided to join the EFF after having looked at its policies and realised she could accord with them.

Khuzwayo was quoted as saying she had never considered joining the African National Congress (ANC) nor the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), because they have hatred towards former NFP members.

She said she knows that following the NFP’s conference, expected to convene in December, a lot of party issues will be dragged before courts.

Khuzwayo told the publication she knows that NFP leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi was forced by some party leaders to resign as a member of parliament (MP).

Khuzwayo said she respects Magwaza-Msibi, whom she said she had learned a lot from, adding that at the EFF she is going to be an ordinary member and is not expecting any positions.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

