Ramaphosa to brief media on public protector’s Bosasa report

Warren Robertson
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The public protector found, “he deliberately misled parliament, in that he should have allowed himself sufficient time to research on a well-informed response.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he will address the media on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on Sunday evening.

The presidency announced Ramaphosa will hold the briefing in Pretoria on Sunday at 18:00 at the Union Buildings.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced that she had found President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately mislead parliament when he was confronted on a donation made to his son Andile of R500,000 from Gavin Watson, the CEO of hugely controversial facilities company African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

“He deliberately misled parliament, in that he should have allowed himself sufficient time to research on a well-informed response,” she said at a press conference in Pretoria.

