Zondo to probe death threats against Zuma, legal counsel

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has pledged to investigate fresh threats made to Jacob Zuma, his family, and head of his legal team, senior counsel Muzi Sikhakane.

This follows a report lodged yesterday by Zuma at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture about an unknown caller who on Monday evening asked his personal assistant to relay a message to him that “we are going to kill him, his children and people around him.”

“I thought I should put this on record and that my senior counsel also received a threat last week,” said Zuma. “At some point, I would like to come back to this issue because I lost a child. This commission must know that my life, that of my children and lawyer, are threatened,” added Zuma.

Zondo replied: “I want to say it is totally unacceptable for anybody in our society to want to use violence, intimidation and all kinds of illegal means when they are unhappy about anybody. Our legal system provides for people to go to court and police if they have complaints against other people.

“Threats are unacceptable, especially made to witnesses. People coming here should not be threatened or intimidated, with their families. All good people should take a stand against intimidation and use of violence.”

Zondo said the commission would investigate the threats made to Zuma, his family and senior counsel.

