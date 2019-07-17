Military veterans back those Zuma accused of spying

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association national council (MKMVA-NC) has come out in full support of General Siphiwe Nyanda and former minister of public service and administration Ngoako Ramatlhodi against allegations by Jacob Zuma that the two were former apartheid spies.

Zuma shocked everyone during his first day of testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture when he voluntarily named several of his fellow African National Congress comrades, including Nyanda and Ramatlhodi, as having been recruited by apartheid authorities as spies.

MKMVA-NC secretary-general, Gregory Nthatisi, yesterday described Zuma’s statement as “irresponsible and spurious allegations”.

“We view comrade Zuma’s allegations as irresponsible outbursts from a person who is obfuscating and ducking in attempts to avoid speaking the truth to assist the work of the commission.

“The commission has been occasioned by the report of the public protector to out the truth on the Gupta family influence on the state, during Zuma’s presidency.

“Therefore, its work is predicated upon that important specific mandate,” Nthatisi said. “The conduct of Zuma to make unsubstantiated allegations to besmirch comrades instead of addressing issues before the commission of inquiry is unfortunate.”

The council noted that Zuma’s conduct at the commission seemingly followed a particular behavioural pattern, which was “characterised by a worrying inclination to lie to save his own skin”.

“This conduct has been gaining momentum as his [Jacob Zuma] trademark since he was initially released from the deputy presidency position of the country on June 14, 2005,” said Nthatisi.

“It has also seemingly become a trend among others who view themselves as his supporters in the manner they have recently found it easy to make counter revolutionary statements, alleging acts that put the name of the ANC in disrepute.

“They commit these blatant acts of counter-revolution, with their eyes and hands deep in the coffers of the nation.

“We therefore call upon all members of the ANC, especially former combatants of MK, as disciplined cadres of the movement, to refrain from hurting the ANC further through irresponsible, malicious and unsubstantiated statements.”

As the MKMVA-NC issued this statement, members of the MKMVA camp aligned to Zuma, along with Zuma supporters, camped outside the commission hearing in Parktown, Johannesburg, to show solidarity with the former president.

