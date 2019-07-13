The enemy is now moving into houses to finish us off, says Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has warned those fighting against white monopoly capital to be on the lookout for those who want to destroy the “revolution”.

Speaking to the EFF student command at its third national assembly held at the University of the Free State, Bloemfontein, on Saturday, Malema claimed the “enemy” resorted to digging dirt in trash cans because they could not find the EFF in state capture, Guptas and the PIC.

He said: “They tried to link us to the VBS through the brother of the deputy president because they want to find something so that they can discredit the revolution.

“If they are digging up the Trash can, then it means that the enemy is at the gate. They are now moving into the houses. They will find you in a compromised position and they will finish you off.

“If this leadership was so corrupt, why are the Ruperts not giving these leaders money?”

The EFF leader further accused the current government of being servants of white monopoly capital, which denied black people opportunities.

“They want government, they want the PIC, they want Sars so that they can smuggle diamonds and gold undetected. The Oppenheimers have their own airport, Fireblade at OR Tambo allows the rich and WMC to take our minerals out of the country undetected.”

Malema also slammed those who have been defending Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, questioning how they could defend a man who was found to have done wrong by the public protector.

“Pravin is an infiltration in the struggle of the emancipation of our people. He was deployed to derail the liberation movement and when this was achieved, he remained to safeguard the interests of the white people.

“We are in trouble. Pravin has no confidence in African leadership. If you want to know Pravin’s views go and check the views of Ghandi and you will know Pravin’s views. You are on your own,” said the EFF leader.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.