Motlanthe ‘backtracks’ from Magashule, Zuma ‘ATM’ probe – report

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has allegedly backtracked from leading an ad hoc committee that was established to probe the role of ANC leaders in the formation of smaller parties ahead of this year’s recent general elections.

The Sowetan reports that Motlanthe, who was expected to head the probe, turned down the offer to lead the investigation.

There are only 30 days left before the party’s ad hoc committee will submit findings to the National Executive Committee (NEC). The probe comes after allegations surfaced that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma had aided in the formation of political party African Transformation Movement (ATM), which secured two seats in the National Assembly.

Launched in June, the ad hoc committee included party stalwart Frene Ginwala and advocate Fezeka Magano, who would look into allegations made by the former secretary-general of the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ (SACMCC), Buyisile Ngqulana. SACMCC is the faith body which helped form ATM.

Ngqulana has maintained that the party had been hijacked by political motives which differed from the faith body’s vision. He has indicated that he would be willing to assist and possibly testify against Magashule and Zuma.

The inquiry, which is known as the Motlanthe inquiry, will determine the veracity of the allegations claiming that ANC members were involved in the formation support for smaller parties in order to reduce the ANC’s majority in the general elections.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

