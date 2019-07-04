IFP slams reports on factional battles as ‘fake news’

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has slammed reports that they are in the throes of a factional battle for leadership as the date for Mangosuthu Buthelezi to step down looms closer.

Journalist Zimasa Matiwane has written two reports about the IFP’s provincial elective conference and the various candidates vying for leadership, which the party has labelled “fake news.”

“Ms Matiwane’s first claim was made on Sunday while the conference was still in progress. The subsequent outcome of the conference contradicted her report. She then claimed online, on Monday, that a letter of complaint had been sent to the IFP’s leadership calling for a rerun of the conference. But no such letter has been received by the IFP’s NEC,” said IFP director of communications Liezl van der Merwe in a letter addressed to The Citizen.

“This fact was conveyed to Ms Matiwane by the IFP’s National Spokesperson, but she chose to ignore official and accurate information in favour of the juicier fake news. Matiwane’s conduct has been unethical in the extreme, and it’s a pity to see her nonsense given legs by other newspapers,” added van der Merwe.

She went on to add that there was no discussion of a rerun of the IFP’s provincial conference, citing the party’s public declaration that they were satisfied with the outcome of their conference.

“The outcome is testament to the collective will of the Party’s structures. This was in fact democracy at work, as all issues were openly interrogated, at length, and were resolved before the conference commenced. In all respects, due process was carefully followed, which delivered a fair and democratic result,” she concluded.

When contacted by The Citizen, Matiwana chose not to comment on Van der Merwe’s allegations.

