We will use violence to stop violence, says Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema was confronted at a press conference in Braamfontein on his recent defence of the party’s secretary general, Godrich Gardee, after a video emerged showing him involved in a fist-fight at the party’s headquarters last year.

At a June 16 lecture at the University of Fort Hare, Malema defended Gardee, saying he was “performing his revolutionary duty” and that he would have done worse himself.

“In terms of the video, I reiterate, I would have done worse. Those who have served with me know that I do not take any nonsense,” he responded on Tuesday afternoon when questioned at the presser.

“Any one who comes here who wants to threaten the peace of this nerve centre of the revolution is not welcomed. Our constitution says we will use any means necessary to protect the revolution.

“For the revolution we do anything. If you are a member and you do not like it, go join ACDP.

