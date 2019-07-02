Prepare for President DD Mabuza, says Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema believes that while there is no “tangible evidence of corruption against” deputy president David “DD” Mabuza, there “is something tangible” against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

At a press conference at EFF headquarters on Tuesday, Malema said the donations to Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency – currently being investigated by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane – make any allegations against Mabuza look like “toilet gossip”.

Mkhwebane is reportedly investigating Ramaphosa for money laundering in connection with alleged donations of more than R400 million to the campaign, money which Malema alleged at the conference originated from “white capital”.

“It is looking extremely bad for Ramaphosa and the likelihood is that he would not finish his term. I like him but he has to comply with the law. He has to sort out the problem otherwise he is going to be in trouble,” Malema said.

“If Ramaphosa goes down, you may want to prepare for a president called DD Mabuza because there is nothing on him,” he continued. Malema also claimed there were “strong allegations” that Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan – who the EFF has been engaging in an all-out war against for some time – “was at the centre of getting money for the CR17 campaign and that is why he cannot act on him”. He gave no further details.

Some might disagree with Malema’s assertion that there is evidence of wrongdoing on Mabuza’s part.

Mabuza recently delayed becoming an MP after a report issued by the ANC’s integrity committee included him in a list of 22 problematic candidates alleged to have brought the ANC into disrepute.

He has been investigated by the Public Protector for two separate matters – one involving the alleged irregular procurement of luxury vehicles and one involving alleged irregular spending to the tune of R70 million on a memorial service for Nelson Mandela – though he was personally cleared in both cases, with Mkhwebane finding in her reports that it was his office, not him, who was responsible.

In April, a former friend, Emalahleni businessperson Themba “Masofa” Sgudla, vowed to expose alleged fraud in the creation of bogus branches ahead of the party’s 2015 provincial congress that elected Mabuza for a third term.

And last year, a scathing article in The New York Times said Mabuza “undercuts” Ramaphosa’s vision for a “New Dawn” more than any other ANC politician.

Allegations levelled against Mabuza in the article include that he siphoned off vast amounts of money from schools and other public services over the years to “buy loyalty and amass enormous power, making him impossible to ignore on the national stage and putting him in position to shape South Africa for years to come”.

The article also mentioned allegations of nearly 20 political assassinations in Mpumalanga under Mabuza, “some after exposing graft in public works projects”.