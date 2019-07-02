Ngqulwana misses deadline, says he didn’t receive Magashule’s lawyer’s letter

Despite seeing the widely circulated lawyer’s letter addressed to him and issued on behalf of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ secretary-general Buyisile Ngqulwana insists he is still waiting for the letter to be delivered to him personally.

In the letter dated 26 June, statements made by Nqgulwana about Magashule’s alleged involvement in the founding of the African Transformation Movement are labelled “wholly false, baseless, mischievous and not supported by any evidence whatsoever”.

The letter goes on to state that Nqgulwana’s unverifiable allegations have caused “great distress” to Magashule in addition to sowing “seeds of mistrust and suspicion” against Magashule within the ANC.

The letter then demands that Ngqulwana apologise for, in addition to the aforementioned, painting Magashule as treacherous and disloyal to the general public and members of his own party.

Ngqulwana’s deadline to apologise is dated at within five days of receipt of the letter which he claims he has not yet received.

Five days after the letter was dated would have made Ngqulwana’s deadline 1 June.

Sowetan reports that when asked if he would apologise, Nqgulwana simply asked; “For what?”

“I saw the letter on social media, it was not addressed to me, so that is why I’m saying to you I didn’t receive the letter. I’m still waiting for it. If people are serving you with papers, it’s supposed to be delivered by the sheriff and I didn’t [receive it],” added Ngqulwana.

When contacted for comment, Magashule’s legal representation was unavailable.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

