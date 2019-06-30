Mashatile sues Malema and the EFF for R2m

Comments made by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and the party’s Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego about ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile could see the red berets have to part with R2 million.

That is if a judge rules in favour of Mashatile who recently filed a suit against the pair and their party for defamation of character for calling him a thief in addition to a number of other accusations.

Sunday World reports that Mashatile chronicled the comments in court papers filed by his lawyers Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi Attorneys.

The first instance occurred at a public May Day rally held in Alexandra by Malema’s party where, in his address, Malema listed Mashatile among those he believed to have been involved in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) funding that had gone missing.

He then went on to tell the crowd that if it were up to his party, they would send Mashatile to jail.

According to his submission to the court, the ex Gauteng chair believes these comments were made with the intention to injure his reputation and defame him.

Mashatile also alleges that later that month, Mashego appeared on a popular TV news channel in Alexandra where she spoke in isiZulu and repeated the allegations levelled against him by Malema.

In addition to the compensation of R1,000,000 from each defendant, Mashatile would also like apologies from Malema and Mashego.

Malema told the publication he could not comment on the legal action as he had not yet received a summons related to the matter.

