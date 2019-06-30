Ramaphosa is ‘dissatisfied’ with Watson’s conduct

Former Bosasa chief Gavin Watson’s conduct in the ongoing investigation into his R500,000 donation to Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign has left the president quite “dissatisfied.”

This after Watson missed the Tuesday deadline to submit his answers to a list of questions Ramaphosa had for him.

These answers were in relation to questions surrounding the donation and Ramaphosa’s team had intended to include them in Ramaphosa’s response to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday.

Speaking to City Press, Ramaphosa’s office expressed their dissatisfaction, adding that Watson’s co-operation and the information he could provide are material to the investigation.

They also believe his answers will be factored into Mkhwebane’s final decision.

“Failure to allow the president to the opportunity to receive the answers to his questions would constitute a grave injustice,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The Public Protector’s office told the publication that they would “press for Watson to fulfil his role” but reiterated that he is not under investigation.

