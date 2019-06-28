Politics 28.6.2019 05:04 pm

ANC calls on the public to respect the office of the public protector

Kaunda Selisho
ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe is pictured during an interview with The Citizen in Johannesburg, 13 June 2019. Picture: Refilwe Modise

This comes after advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been subjected to an onslaught of criticism.

Spokesperson of the African National Congress (ANC) Pule Mabe has called on South Africans to respect the office of the public protector.

This comes after advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been subjected to harsh criticism and disparaging statements from various parties such as Thuli Madonsela, South African Communist Party (SACP) second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe on the latest cases she has been working on.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Mabe pleaded with the country to respect the work done by Mkhwebane’s office and reiterated the importance of the office’s place in society.

“All of our citizens heed the call to respect chapter nine institutions. These institutions are important to consolidate our democratic gains. They’re also important to hold all of us to account… But to assure the people of South Africa, Africa and the world that in our country democracy is alive and is being exercised with a great measure of responsibility,” said Mabe.

Mabe went on to reiterate that the investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as his pledge to cooperate with Mkhwebane in her investigation, demonstrates that none of us is above the law.

According to Mabe, as custodians of the Constitution, the ANC government are supposed to be seen upholding its declarations at all times.

Mabe would not be drawn on whether or not comments made by Mantashe on the public protector were made in his personal capacity or his capacity as chair of the ANC.

