ATM demands R22m from Ngqulwana following Zuma, Magashule allegations

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has served former secretary-general Buyisile Ngqulwana with a letter demanding that he pay the party R22 million it allegedly lost following claims that former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had assisted in the formation of the party.

The party said it would have won more seats in parliament had Ngqulwana not made the allegations.

The Sunday Times reported at the beginning of May that South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ (SACMCC) general secretary Buyisile Ngqulwana had written a damning affidavit claiming that both former Zuma and Magashule were involved in the formation of the party, which was established by church formations in 2018.

Ngqulwana had said in his affidavit that the SACMCC was established in December 2017 after the ANC’s Nasrec conference, and came up with a plan for a formation that would weaken the ANC.

“During this period as general secretary of the council, [I had] many consultation sessions with ANC leaders, particularly former state president JG Zuma (meeting at Nkandla residence), secretary-general of the ANC Ace Magashule, including a meeting at Luthuli House, towards the launch of the council,” Ngqulwana was quoted as saying.

Ngqulwana then withdrew his challenge of the ATM a day before the matter was to be heard in the High Court Johannesburg earlier this month.

The party has since rubbished the claims, saying they were made to injure its reputation.

Now it has given Ngqulwana 20 days to pay the R22 million or face legal action.

“As a result, our client won less seats than it would have, had you not deceived the general public and/or voters by your statements,” it said in a statement.

“As a direct consequence of your actions, our client suffered damages in the amount of R22 million in which we are instructed to demand from you as we hereby do.

“The payment of the aforesaid amount of money must be effected within 20 days from the date of receipt thereof, upon failure thereof, we are instructed to proceed with further legal action against you without further notice to you.”

BREAKING???? ATM suing the ANC source, Mr Buyisile Ngqulwana who Lied about Ace Magashule & Prez Zuma involvement in the establishment of ATM. pic.twitter.com/VDtdlNLaQA — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) June 28, 2019

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

