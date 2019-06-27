I think we just witnessed someone try to poison eThekwini acting mayor Fawzia Peer – DA caucus leader

eThekwini Democratic Alliance caucus leader Nicole Graham said the council meeting may have witnessed someone try to poison the city’s deputy mayor Fawzia Peer with paraffin on Thursday. It is understood that the acting mayor was rushed to hospital following the incident.

“The speaker just announced that there is paraffin in someone’s water bottle and told us not to drink the water. The deputy mayor just left abruptly covering her mouth. What the hell just happened?! I think we just witnessed someone try to poison Fawzia Peer. The mood in Durban council remains strangely cavalier.

“I’m informed that Fawzia Peer has been hospitalised after drinking poisoned/contaminated water that was placed on her desk in a water bottle during today’s Council meeting. How the hell do we work in these conditions?” she later said.

Another councillor in the eThekwini municipality Jonathan Annipen also shared that Peer was allegedly seen walking out of the chamber “red-faced, coughing and weak”.

“Ethekwini municipality Speaker announces that someone’s bottled water had been spiked with paraffin. Acting Mayor Fawzia Peer was then seen walking out the chamber red faced, coughing and weak. # Ethekwini is not safe!” he said.

The acting mayor’s office, however, denied reports that Peer was poisoned.

“No, that’s not what happened. The deputy mayor fell sick and then she had to go home,” it said.

The eThekwiniM the water Peer consumed had been sent to a lab for testing.

“We will await the results from the laboratory as well as her doctor’s findings before making any conclusion on the matter,” it said in a statement.

Peer today attended the African Forum for Urban Safety meeting with mayors from other African cities.

“The Forum seeks to address issues of governance and urban safety and how efforts can be collaborated to ensure that we create safer cities throughout Africa,” said the eThekwini municipality earlier today.

Peer stepped into the role of mayor during embattled mayor Zandile Gumede’s 30-day leave period earlier this month.

