Mbeki calls on government to ‘assess’ Zindzi Mandela’s land tweets – report

Former president Thabo Mbeki has reportedly called for action to be taken against South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela should her tweets on land be found to be contradicting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stance.

A series of tweets from Zindzi’s Twitter account caused a social media storm after addressing “apartheid apologists”.

“Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs,” she said.

She also addressed “trembling white cowards” and “thieving rapist descendants of Van Riebeck [sic]” and said she was wondering how the “world of shivering land thieves” was doing.

Her tweets divided social media users, including politicians, who said her tweets were dividing the nation, a message that was contrary to her father’s teachings.

But ‘Zindzi’ said she was not accountable to anyone for her views.

“I am not accountable to any white man or woman for my personal views. No missus or baas here. Get over yourselves #OurLand,” she said.

Also read: Zindzi agreed to ‘constrain herself’ following controversial tweets – Pandor

The Sunday Tribune has now reported that the former president has called on government to “assess” the tweets and take action should they be found to be “inconsistent” with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stance on the matter.

He was quoted as saying: “There’s no ambassador who represents themselves and if Zindzi Mandela’s tweets are inconsistent with what the president is saying, then that cannot be allowed. The president I know, has been very insistent on this, that land reform must be done on a constitutional and legal basis and such amendments of the constitution are to clarify the circumstance in which you would expropriate land without compensation.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.