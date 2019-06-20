The ANC makes ‘black people stupid’ – Malema

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s third state of the nation address (Sona), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema made his opposition to it clear in an interview on SABC Digital News.

“The president said nothing about the land,” he began.

“That which the president has said is going to happen is what has been happening and he has not delivered the land to our people.”

Malema then took the ruling party to task over what he sees as its lack of commitment to the policy of land expropriation without compensation, a policy the EFF pushed for.

“The ANC has abandoned the agenda to expropriate land without compensation because they make black people stupid.

“They used it during the elections, the elections are over, instead of expropriating land without compensation the president is daydreaming,” he continued.

The EFF leader said the speech amounted to nothing more than dreams.

“He comes here to tell us about his dreams.

“The man wanted to be president for the last 30 years, for more than 3 decades, he still doesn’t know what he wants to do for South Africa except to tell us he has been dreaming.

Malema also alleged that the plans detailed in this address contradict the ANC’s own National Development Plan (NDP).

“So if you look at the jobs he says 2 million jobs in the next ten years, 200,000 per year. That is against what the national plan says. The National Development Plan speaks about 11 million jobs by 2030.

“He will create 2 million jobs by 2029. Meaning he has abandoned the national plan.

“The man spoke about 1 million youth employment initiatives. According to his own website only 6,000 of those opportunities or initiatives were created,” Malema said.

According to the leader of the red berets, Ramaphosa needs a harsh reality check, saying the president didn’t mean anything he said.

“The president was just not saying anything except to tell us he is dreaming.

“The days of dreaming are over. He must be woken up by South Africans because now we need a president who is awake, not a dreaming president,” he said.

He was then asked if he did not share any of the president’s dreams of, for example, building new cities or high speed bullet trains.

“If you want to build a city you are a president. I’m an ordinary citizen I can dream. A president is not allowed to dream. He must say to us we are building a new city in this area by this time, it will be done,” Malema replied.

“He doesn’t have that privilege of dreaming. When you say a bullet train, where and when? You can’t just talk as a president, you have to have a target,” he continued.

Malema alleges that beneath the president’s dreams is a lack of real ideas.

“We’ve got a new plan called dreams. He has to say guys, the reality is that the economy is not growing at the speed we want and therefore I’ve got no ideas.

“He must be honest like that. He must not created an impression that he’s got ideas.”

Malema also believes that Ramaphosa only ever wanted to be president, without having any real ambitions for what would come afterwards.

“Cyril is playing with us. Cyril wanted to be president in the 90s. To this day Cyril doesn’t know why he wanted to be president, except that he wanted to be president.

“The only ambition he had was to be president with no plans, and now he is still dreaming.”

Malema ended the interview by expressing the view that dreaming should have ended with apartheid.

“We can’t have the privilege of dreaming now. We were dreaming in 1990, we were dreaming in 1985 when OR [Tambo] said render the country ungovernable.

“We were dreaming of a democratic South Africa where people will be equal and where jobs would be available.

“We can’t be dreaming again after 1994.

“Post-1994 was meant to be the implementation of the dream of the young lions of the 1976 generation, of the 60s generation.

“Why are we dreaming now, what happened to the dreams of those who came before us and fought for this democracy,” he concluded.

