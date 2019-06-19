WATCH: Scenes of chaos within the Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting

As reports of Nelson Mandela Bay councillors receiving death threats to favour a R12 billion budget stream in, more and more members of the council are coming forward to say that they were also threatened to vote a particular way.

One such person is the region’s mayor, Mongameli Bobani, who said he received a call from an anonymous man “with a gravel voice” last night.

Speaking to the PE Herald, Bobani reportedly said this was strange because this was his budget and he wanted it to pass.

“I can also confirm that a received a call last night, around about 9.20pm whereby this anonymous person was telling me to vote for the budget and I’m also taking that very very seriously. This needs an investigation,” said Bobani.

JUST IN: Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani says he was also threatened last night. Bobani says it's strange because this is his budget and he wants it to pass #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/QaAx16E686 — Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) June 19, 2019

After tweeting that he was told that he would see what would happen to him and his family should he not vote in favour of the more than R12 billion budget tabled earlier this month by Mayor Mongameli Bobani, Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels addressed the floor and shared his outrage over the threats he had received.

Daniels went on the issue his own warning against the anonymous parties who had threatened him, stating that they “can f*** off” before adding that he was ready to commit his first murder.

Please note: the following videos contain strong language.

Cllr Marlon Daniels lashes out in council after his family received death threats yesterday. #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/iiYanfA8pt — Lynn Williams (@iamlynnwilliams) June 19, 2019

Speaking in council Daniels stands up and yells "Here I am. You can go and f*#%@ off". Daniels says his family has nothing to do with the Patriotic Alliance #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/5MmSKbHjuW — Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) June 19, 2019

Daniels says he was not going to come to the council meeting. "The threat on my life and that of my family last night made me come here. The engineer of these threats is here in chambers." #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/wUC6PfXxJF — Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) June 19, 2019

Cope councillor Siyasanga Sijadu also recalled what had happened to her before addressing the anonymous people that had hired men to threaten Sijadu in person at her family home.

COPE councillor Siyasanga Sijadu comments on the four men who visited her family home in Motherwell last night and allegedly threatened both herself and her family ahead of today's budget merting #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/xeWoQEMvor — Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) June 19, 2019

Cllr Siya Sijadu (Cope) says her family was threatened by four men, who told the family that she has to vote in favour of the budget today. #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/WdUu2aEbs4 — Lynn Williams (@iamlynnwilliams) June 19, 2019

Daniels left the council after his tirade and has reportedly since been appointed as the area’s MMC for economic development, tourism and agriculture.

ANC councillor and safety and security MMC Litho Suka will be removed and replaced by economic development political head Queenie Pink. This- allegedly is to make way for Daniels who was rumored to have been offered the position of EDTA political head #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/fAssFXNgeG — Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) June 19, 2019

