WATCH: Scenes of chaos within the Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting

Kaunda Selisho
Nelson Mandela Bay Council. FILE PHOTO/ANA

Tensions are high after numerous councillors received death threats.

As reports of Nelson Mandela Bay councillors receiving death threats to favour a R12 billion budget stream in, more and more members of the council are coming forward to say that they were also threatened to vote a particular way.

One such person is the region’s mayor, Mongameli Bobani, who said he received a call from an anonymous man “with a gravel voice” last night.

Speaking to the PE Herald, Bobani reportedly said this was strange because this was his budget and he wanted it to pass.

“I can also confirm that a received a call last night, around about 9.20pm whereby this anonymous person was telling me to vote for the budget and I’m also taking that very very seriously. This needs an investigation,” said Bobani.

After tweeting that he was told that he would see what would happen to him and his family should he not vote in favour of the more than R12 billion budget tabled earlier this month by Mayor Mongameli Bobani, Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels addressed the floor and shared his outrage over the threats he had received.

Daniels went on the issue his own warning against the anonymous parties who had threatened him, stating that they “can f*** off” before adding that he was ready to commit his first murder.

Please note: the following videos contain strong language.

Cope councillor Siyasanga Sijadu also recalled what had happened to her before addressing the anonymous people that had hired men to threaten Sijadu in person at her family home.

Daniels left the council after his tirade and has reportedly since been appointed as the area’s MMC for economic development, tourism and agriculture.

