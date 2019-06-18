EFF defends Zindzi Mandela ‘from the racists’ onslaught’

The Economic Freedom Fighters has come out in defence of South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.

A series of tweets from an unverified Twitter account which could possibly be Zindzi’s caused a social media storm after addressing “apartheid apologists”.

“Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs,” she said.

She also addressed “trembling white cowards” and “thieving rapist descendants of Van Riebeck [sic]” and said she was wondering how the “world of shivering land thieves” was doing.

Her tweets divided social media users, including politicians, who said her tweets were dividing the nation, a message that was contrary to her father’s teachings.

But “Zindzi” said she was not accountable to anyone for her views.

“I am not accountable to any white man or woman for my personal views. No missus or baas here. Get over yourselves # OurLand,” she said.

Zindzi, daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, received criticism from AfriForum, which asked Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor to recall her.

AfriForum said in a statement: “With her Twitter messages, Mandela displayed a rancorous attitude towards white residents in the country and in a very public arena, contributed to the division of local communities. With false allegations and demeaning terms such as ‘cowards’ and ‘land thieves’, she is contributing to a dangerous discourse of scapegoating.

“Her defence that she is entitled to a personal opinion, shows a complete lack of insight into her responsibility in her position as ambassador. It is also inconsistent with the South African Constitution, which clearly states that the country belongs to everyone. The question, therefore, is whose interests she represents and how much work will be required to manage the relationship and reputation damage that she has now caused by these tweets.”

But the EFF said it was “in full support” of everything “Zindzi” said on Twitter, adding that she must be protected at all costs.

The party said in a statement: “No African child must ever be suspended or even threatened with losing any job or privileges for speaking the truth about the land. The land question must be resolved for a true decolonisation of our country to happen. Without the land, political freedom is futile and will soon be a joke.

“There is nothing racist by stating the correct fact that white people drove a racist project of land dispossession called colonisation. Zindzi Mandela must be defended from the racists’ onslaught.”

The EFF said it was also pleased that she had clarified that the party never sought any meeting with Mandela regarding her tweets.

Speaking to IOL, Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson Luzuko Koti said the report claiming the foundation wanted to meet with Mandela over her tweets was not true.

He told the publication: “We were contacted by a journalist about our views on tweets by Zindzi Mandela. Our reaction was no comment. So the journalist turned our no comment reaction into a story with no factual basis.”

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)