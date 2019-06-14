WATCH: EFF SG Godrich Gardee in fist fight at party headquarters

CCTV footage is circulating on social media showing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary general (SG) Godrich Gardee in a fist fight reportedly at the party’s headquarters.

However, the video footage is from July 11, 2018.

News24 reports that the individual that Gardee is seen fighting with is a former EFF member and that some have linked the scuffle to divisions within the party’s students command.

It was reported that Gardee defended his actions by saying that Abednego “Msholozi” Mathole was being provocative because he had been declared persona non-grata at the party’s premises.

Gardee reportedly said that people would reach their own conclusions because the video footage did not have audio and so would not know what had transpired.

The EFF SG reportedly did not want to give clarity on the issue and was quoted as saying “silence is golden”.

Mathole, however, reportedly said he was not happy that the video was now in the public domain but he was relieved that EFF members would finally get the chance to see what had happened.

Mathole reportedly alleged that the leadership of the party had not been truthful to EFF members and had claimed that he was a “rascal” and had attacked Gardee.

Mathole was reportedly booted out of the EFF last year.

He was quoted as saying that EFF leader Julius Malema had told party members during its assembly that due to the fight he, Mathole, would not be able to contest for leadership.

Mathole told the publication that Gardee had allegedly tried to have him removed from the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, but he, Mathole, refused to do so and gave an explanation that the EFF used only two floors of the building.

It was reported that Mathole was with Tshepo Goba, who was in the leadership of the party’s students command, during the fight last year.

Mathole told the publication that some party members were now campaigning against Goba, labelling him Msholozi’s boy as the latter sought to stand for the presidency of the EFF Students Command in the party’s upcoming national students’ assembly.

However, the current president of the EFF Students Command, Peter Keetse, told the publication that the party distanced itself from Goba due to rape allegations from 2017 and not the scuffle involving Gardee.

Goba, however, reportedly dismissed the allegations.

Last year, footage went viral of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu allegedly grabbing Adrian de Kock by the throat in retaliation to the journalist asking him for comment while taking a picture.

