Former minister Mildred Oliphant resigns as MP

The office of the ANC chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, has confirmed the resignation of former labour minister Mildred Oliphant as an ANC member of parliament.

“The office of the ANC chief whip confirms having received the resignation letter of former minister of labour, comrade Mildred Oliphant, as an ANC member of parliament,” it said.

Oliphant is the ninth senior ANC member to resign from parliament.

Other senior ANC members who have resigned include Nomaindia Mfeketo, Jeff Radebe, Bathabile Dlamini, Derek Hanekom, Siyabonga Cwele, Susan Shabangu, Tokozile Xasa, and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

