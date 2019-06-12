ANCYL wants Zizi Kodwa and Enoch Godongwana to stop twerking for the media

After making headlines for getting hacked, the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has once again become the talk of the town for a statement issued by their Free State office in support of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Their statement comes in the wake of planned investigations into Magashule and accusations against him regarding sowing confusion over the ANC’s position about the mandate of the Reserve Bank and his alleged role in setting up the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The statement was issued via Whatsapp where it was screenshotted and shared on various social media platforms.

The Free State ANCYL believes that Magashule is the subject of a “political witch hunt” and that there is a plot aimed at silencing him.

They also expressed their pleasure at the fact that Buyisile Ngqulwana “has withdrawn his initial baseless claims against the secretary-general”.

However, Ngqulwana has only withdrawn his Electoral Court challenge against ATM and has made no mention of Manyi.

Upon finding out that the ANC planned to investigate Magashule for his alleged role in forming ATM, Nqulwana allegedly said he was willing to assist the ANC with its probe into the allegations against the ANC secretary-general.

The Free State ANCYL even had some instructions for Magashule, who they commanded to reign in Tito Mboweni and Derek Hanekom for their conduct on social media.

Lastly, the party said they would “like to remind the likes of Enoch Godongwana and Zizi Kodwa that the constitution of the ANC is clear on who must communicate the views and decisions of the organisation”.

“They must stop twerking to the media and contradicting the constitutionally empowered secretary-general of the ANC,” added the organisation.

