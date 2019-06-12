ANC Youth League executive ‘has reached its sell-by date’

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is as good as disbanded, with party insiders saying those against the move are vastly outnumbered.

What seems to be weighing heavily on the present league leadership, which took the reins in 2015 after the dissolution of the structure in 2013, was the fact that it had failed to hold a conference and overstayed its welcome.

Those pushing for the disbandment argue that the term of league president Collen Maine, his deputy, Desmond Moela, secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza, deputy secretary-general Thandi Moraka and treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde had lapsed.

A Mpumalanga youth league member said: “Though the provincial structures are not taking a stand on this matter, the general consensus is that the current executive has reached its sell-by date and they know it.”

The member added there was no way the ANC’s national working committee would not support their move, because it was sympathetic to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the current youth league leadership was the slate that supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ahead of the ANC conference in December 2017.

“The league will be disbanded and Ronald Lamola and Fikile Mbalula are likely to lead the task team that will take the league to the elective conference, in as soon as three months,” he said.

Limpopo ANCYL secretary Che Selane said there was no official stance on the matter from his province but they had noted the demands of young people.

Those against the disbandment are considered to be aligned to the current executive and, therefore, would do everything to hold on to the positions and privileges that come with the alliance.

Thabang Mathebula, ANCYL secretary in Mpumalanga’s Nkangala region, said the best scenario was for the task team to help the league to hold a national conference to make way for the election of provincial, district and regional structures.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.