Zandile Gumede must be fired now – DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini is disappointed with the outcome of the African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting this week, which resolved to request that mayor Zandile Gumede take 30 days special leave.

The ANC KZN PEC has taken the view to act decisively on corruption, ill-discipline, and any element of bad practice.

Gumede, who is facing charges of fraud and corruption, has agreed to take a 30-day leave of absence.

The DA’s eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham said the ANC’s decision came 26 days after she was arrested on a slew of corruption-related charges and released on R50,000 bail. The ANC claimed that they would use this time to decide her fate.

“This means that Gumede will sit at home for 30 days and earn her monthly salary of R112,000, based on a yearly package of R1.35 million. All that will happen is that she will submit leave, continue to rake in taxpayers’ money and leave Durban in the lurch,” Graham said.

The DA councillor added that the ANC’s decision on Gumede was an obvious indicator that the ANC put their politics first, and the well-being of eThekwini Municipality a distant second.

“Gumede has been a hopeless mayor and should be booted from office. This call by the DA has been supported by members of the public and fellow opposition parties.

“The sad part is that Gumede is still part of the regional task team, meaning the ANC still have faith in her. Our call is that it should not take the ANC 56 days to know that eThekwini residents deserve proper service delivery and committed leadership,” Graham said.

The DA has also written to the Hawks regarding Gumede and fellow accused Mondli Mthembu’s bail conditions, which the party believes they may be violating by their continued involvement in city governance, Graham added.

“Gumede should not continue to earn a cent of ratepayers’ money.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

