DA wants police to conduct risk assessments of key SABC staff

Following an alleged assassination attempt on SABC audit executive Thami Zikode, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for police to conduct personal risk assessments on all SABC staff who are uncovering corruption at the public broadcaster.

The DA would also like protection to be provided to individuals found to be at risk.

In a statement drafted by Phumzile Van Damme, the party said: “While we welcome news that suspects have been brought in for questioning, it remains clear that this is not an isolated incident. It is a coordinated effort by a corrupt network that had turned SABC into their fiefdom and now face a real possibility of being exposed.”

According to the party, this is not the first time that SABC staff members have been threatened and intimidated.

“The SABC 8 endured unrelenting threats to their emotional and physical well-being, one of whom eventually lost her life. To this day, SAPS investigations into the matter have yielded no fruit,” added the party.

“The DA looks forward to a thorough investigation of Thami Zikode’s case, including all the unsolved cases at the SABC, as a critical first step in restoring the SABC as a safe working place for all its employees,” concluded the party.

