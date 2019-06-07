Former sports minister Tokozile Xasa resigns as MP

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has confirmed the resignation of former minister of sports and recreation Tokozile Xasa as a member of parliament (MP).

“Comrade Xasa’s resignation is effective from today. Comrade Xasa will be replaced by comrade Judy Hermans on the national-to-national list, while comrade Makhosini Nkosi was replaced by comrade Lindiwe Mjobo on the provice-to-province list of KawZulu-Natal. Comrade Hermans will therefore still be sworn in on Monday with the rest of the other comrades who are scheduled to take up seats in the National Assembly,” said Majodina in a statement on Friday.

Xasa’s resignation comes after former minister of social development Susan Shabangu’s resignation on Thursday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.