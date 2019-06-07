Lekgotla discussions could see SOEs reporting to Mabuza

Discussions regarding the future of state-owned entities (SOEs) that began at last weekend’s African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla and will continue this coming weekend could see SOEs reporting to Deputy President David Mabuza.

This is according to a report published by Mail & Guardian who cited several “ANC insiders” as sources.

One such insider allegedly told the publication that if this were to happen, it would quell Mabuza’s frustrations regarding the extent of his authority and influence within his position as deputy.

“But Mabuza now appears to have the upper hand, in part because of his drama around his swearing-in, including his assertion that he would rather be at Luthuli House than sitting as deputy president with no real functions,” reports the publication.

Not everyone in the party believes that this would be a practical solution, however.

“There is already a ministry in charge of SOEs. If you hand it over to the DP, what happens to the ministry? Which SOEs would this apply to? There are so many under so many departments. It would be untenable,” said an NEC member.

READ NEXT: Ramaphosa puts his foot down amid Reserve Bank spat

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.