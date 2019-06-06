Susan Shabangu resigns as MP

Former minister of social development Susan Shabangu has become the third MP to recently tender her resignation.

In a statement on Thursday, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Shabangu’s resignation meant there were currently four “casual vacancies” – which arose from resignations after MPs were sworn in – in the National Assembly.

“This is due to the recent resignations of Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, Ms Susan Shabangu and Ms Nomaindiya Mfeketo from Parliament. In addition, President Rampahosa ceased being an MP when the NA elected him as President of the Republic on 22 May.”

Letsatsi-Duba is the former minister of state security while Mfeketo is the former minister of human settlements.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

