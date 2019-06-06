EFF says it will comply with court ruling on Karima Brown

In perhaps the shortest statement from a political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters said on Thursday that it would comply with the court ruling on journalist Karima Brown.

“The EFF welcomes the court judgment on the Karima Brown matter and will comply,” it said.

The journalist had taken the party to court after leader Julius Malema shared a screenshot showing her contact details on social media after she apparently accidentally posted a message on an EFF WhatsApp group when it was originally meant for a journalists’ group.

She said she received death and rape threats following the publication of her number on social media.

The High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday ruled in her favour.

Speaking to Power FM following the ruling, Brown said she felt vindicated by the ruling.

“It means that political parties cannot intimidate journalists, cannot prescribe to them what to do and cannot instruct their followers or members to attack them. It’s a victory against misogyny and patriarchy and it’s a victory for media freedom. This will go down in court history,” she was quoted as saying.

