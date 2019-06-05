‘Guidelines’ communicated by ANCYL Njabulo Nzuza labelled ‘personal views’

Two members of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League (YL) took to social media to dismiss the adoption of “guidelines” by the league’s national executive committee, which would subsequently result in the ANCYL convening a national congress.

This after the league marched to the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, calling for the disbandment of its current leadership and for the appointment of a replacement structure that would take the league “to the 26th conference”.

Among other grievances raised by the marchers was that league’s leadership should be disbanded because it was too old.

The Citizen reported that a member of a group calling itself the ANC Youth Revivalists, Kolobe Mamabolo, expressed concern at the unlikelihood of the 26th national conference of the ANCYL taking place in the next three months, given the internal battles within the organisation. Mamabolo believed only new leaders would ensure the event takes place this year.

“There was some love letter issued by the current deputy minister of home affairs [ANCYL NEC member Njabulo Nzuza] that there would be a conference in three months,” said Mamabolo.

“That is impossible because we have got leadership that is expired so it is not going to happen. Like we said, our immediate task is to dissolve and disband the ANCYL.”

Ndumiso Mokako, who reportedly is part of the ANCYL national executive committee (NEC), took to Facebook on Wednesday to state that the league’s NEC had not adopted “any guidelines which suggested the ANCYL will seat in September 2019”.

“The guidelines which were communicated to South Africans this morning suggesting that all BGMs must have set on the 30th of August are nothing but personal views. We want a National Congress, but due process must be followed. We want a credible National Congress which will mark the beginning of correcting many mistakes of the recent past, and we cannot prepare for such a congress through fraud,” Mokako’s post reads.

Khomotjo Joy Maimela, who is also reportedly a member of the ANCYL NEC, also took to the social media platform to back Mokako, saying “the guidelines communicated” could be regarded as “personal opinion”.

Nzuza was preoccupied at the time the Citizen called him for comment.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni and Gopolang Chawane)

